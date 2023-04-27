Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 1,000,000 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,986,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 112,999 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 702,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.25. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.18.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.65. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 84.18%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

