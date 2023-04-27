Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.22-7.42 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

