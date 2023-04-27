Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 12.2 %

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. 4,718,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

