Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. 38,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Surna Stock Up 10.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.
Surna Company Profile
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surna (SRNA)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.