Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Up 0%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.03 and last traded at $100.03. Approximately 689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

