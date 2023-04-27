Syverson Strege & Co Boosts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. 60,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

