Syverson Strege & Co Has $115,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

