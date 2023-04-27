Syverson Strege & Co Has $319,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 995.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,292 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,669 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.29. 221,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,417. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

