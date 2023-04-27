Syverson Strege & Co Takes $779,000 Position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 563.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 108,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

NYSEARCA:INMU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 1,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

