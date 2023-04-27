T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.94. 6,241,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,160. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 167,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

