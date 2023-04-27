Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Shares Down 2.3%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 411,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 251,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

