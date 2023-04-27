Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,230 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up about 8.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.76% of Targa Resources worth $293,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,470,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,198. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

