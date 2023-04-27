Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.04. The company had a trading volume of 755,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.