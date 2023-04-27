Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($11.35).

TATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 810 ($10.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.74) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 970 ($12.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.18) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 817 ($10.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 792.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 750.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4,802.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 647.80 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 822 ($10.27).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

