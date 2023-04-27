TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TAVHY stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.