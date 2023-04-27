Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.76. 1,481,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,561. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $41.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,638,292 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

