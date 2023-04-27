Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
NYSE:TMHC traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.76. 1,481,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,561. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $41.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home
In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,638,292 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
