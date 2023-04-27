TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,245,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

