TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 17,676.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 928,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

