TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.43.
EVE Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of EVE stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. EVE has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $13.34.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVE (EVEX)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.