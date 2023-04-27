TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEXGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.43.

EVE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EVE stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. EVE has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

EVE (NYSE:EVEXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that EVE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

