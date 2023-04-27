Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.03.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $45.92. 4,883,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,434. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.