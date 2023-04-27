Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.00

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

