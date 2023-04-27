Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.00.

TDY stock opened at $404.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.80 and its 200 day moving average is $411.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $470.77.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

