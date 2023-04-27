Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.56-4.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.00-19.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,488. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $460.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $487.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $140,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after buying an additional 104,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

