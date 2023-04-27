Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 75.40% and a net margin of 6.38%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 5.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.1311 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.