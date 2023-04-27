Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 75.40% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.1311 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

