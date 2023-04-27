Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in April

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

Shares of TLGPY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,677. Telstra Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telstra Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

