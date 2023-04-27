Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $189-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.76 million. Tenable also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.57-0.61 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tenable Stock Up 0.8 %

Tenable stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

