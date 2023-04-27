Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Down to $28.49

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.49, but opened at $27.69. Tenaris shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 975,982 shares.

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Tenaris Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

