Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.92-$6.09 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

THC stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

