Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

THC opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after purchasing an additional 796,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.