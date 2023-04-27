Tennant (TNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 15th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Tennant has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $64.99 on Thursday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,966,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 114.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 800.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.