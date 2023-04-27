Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock remained flat at $25.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

