Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock remained flat at $25.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $26.75.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile
