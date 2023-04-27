Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Terra has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $325.76 million and $47.47 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00004297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003861 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 260,686,427 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

