Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Terumo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Terumo Price Performance

Shares of TRUMY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 12,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.52. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

