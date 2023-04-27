Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81,719,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,599,875. The firm has a market cap of $501.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $318.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

