Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets from $218.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.69.

TSLA opened at $153.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $318.50. The company has a market capitalization of $487.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

