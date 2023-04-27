Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Up 172.0% in April

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 101,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

