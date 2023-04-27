Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCBI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

