Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $165.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 57.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

