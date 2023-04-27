Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THLLY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Thales from €135.00 ($150.00) to €130.00 ($144.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Thales has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

