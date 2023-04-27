The AES Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1659 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 3.4 %

AES stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AES by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 873,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 776,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,193,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,901,000 after acquiring an additional 631,641 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.