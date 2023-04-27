The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $248.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.50 and a 200-day moving average of $299.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 178,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

