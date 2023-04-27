The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 52.9% in April

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

GAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 302,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,429. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,600,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 885,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

