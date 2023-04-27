The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 52.9% in April

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
GAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 302,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,429. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.