The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $113.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Bank of America started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

