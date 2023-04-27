The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $364.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,726 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

