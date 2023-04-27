The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Trading Up 5.7%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 70,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 235,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $863.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.