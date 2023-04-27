The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 142,359 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.14. 2,383,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,222,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.