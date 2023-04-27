Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Thungela Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 15,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec downgraded Thungela Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

