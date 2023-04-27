thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKAMY remained flat at $7.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 43,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Read More

