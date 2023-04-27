Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the March 31st total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOMDF traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 2,637,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,123,134. Todos Medical has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.04.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

About Todos Medical

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Todos Medical Ltd. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on the development of novel blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, and the distribution of comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening. It is also involved in the activities of breast cancer test, such as TM-B1 and TM-B2.

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.