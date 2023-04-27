Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 190.8% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $53.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOKCF. Nomura raised Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

